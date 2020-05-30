Protest held in San Jose following death of George Floyd

Warning: Videos attached to this article may contain graphic images and/or sensitive language

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A protest scheduled for Friday afternoon is still going on and gaining a lot of attention in San Jose.

This after the death of George Floyd, whose death sparked a national outcry after video shared to social media shows his begging for his life while being pinned to the ground by the knee of a white police officer.

The protest was reportedly held in downtown San Jose and even made its way to Highway 101, blocking a large portion of the highway.

Video shows large groups chanting things like, “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace, no racist police”.

More video shows people busting a car window on the highway.

A San Jose police officer was seen on the ground near the bottom of a car, not moving. Other officers and a citizen helped carry him to a safe location. It’s unclear what his medical condition is at this time.

Several San Jose police cars were also vandalized, shown in video sent in from the protest.

