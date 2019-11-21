Live Now
Protesters arrested at UC Berkeley event with Ann Coulter

BERKELEY (KRON) — Campus police at the University of California, Berkeley arrested several masked protesters Wednesday night ahead of an event featuring conservative speaker and author Ann Coulter.

The event, called Ann Coulter — Adios America, was expected to be a discussion on immigration.

Earlier this month, a Republican student organization said fliers promoting the event had been torn down and the event was denounced by fellow students.

Video of the protest prior to Wednesday’s event shows a large group of protesters shouting “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

The event begins Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the Wheeler Hall Auditorium.

Campus police have not provided any additional details on those arrested at the event.

