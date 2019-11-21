Protesters arrested at UC Berkeley event with Ann Coulter

BERKELEY (KRON) — Campus police at the University of California, Berkeley arrested several masked protesters Wednesday night ahead of an event featuring conservative speaker and author Ann Coulter.

Multiple masked protesters arrested at tonight's campus event. #AnnCoulter #ucberkeley — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) November 21, 2019

The event, called Ann Coulter — Adios America, was expected to be a discussion on immigration.

Earlier this month, a Republican student organization said fliers promoting the event had been torn down and the event was denounced by fellow students.

Video of the protest prior to Wednesday’s event shows a large group of protesters shouting “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

The event begins Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the Wheeler Hall Auditorium.

Campus police have not provided any additional details on those arrested at the event.

Video courtesy RefuseFascismSF