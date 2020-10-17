Protesters, counter protesters clash at ‘Free Speech’ rally in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A rally and protest is being held in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

Organizers are calling it the “Free Speech” rally.

Protesters met at San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza around 1 p.m.

Counter protesters met prior to the planned event and tensions quickly escalated, according to several videos posted to social media and the Citizen App.

Philip Anderson, one of the organizers of the “Free Speech” event, was seen on video getting punched by counter protesters.

Right wing free speech rally didn’t last long. Toothless Anderson and crew escorted away, protesters take to streets and march to Twitter HQ. pic.twitter.com/4SajHc5Q7N — Denis Ivan Perez (@dpi_19) October 17, 2020

Anderson also tweeted: “Antifa attacked me for no reason.”

Antifa attacked me for no reason. pic.twitter.com/kDajqqyQ78 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

A “Free Speech” flyer was posted in the Facebook Group “Donald Trump For President 2020!!!!!!”.

The goal was to end the “wrongful” bans and censorship on Twitter. The group planned to protest in front of the Twitter Headquarters Saturday on Market Street in San Francisco.

Check back for updates

