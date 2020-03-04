Live Now
Protesters rush stage during Biden’s Super Tuesday California speech

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) Former vice president Joe Biden apparently does not have the cow vote in his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Animal rights activists rushed the stage as Biden was delivering his Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles this evening. Two women holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” could be seen on camera as they were screaming, stopped, and dragged away by security agents.

Biden’s wife and sister were standing beside him, and Biden continued his speech unfazed.

— Watch the uncomfortable moment in the video above —

