Protests continue across Bay Area in wake of George Floyd’s death

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Protests are continuing across the Bay Area in wake of the killing of George Floyd, 10 days after his death.

We saw peaceful protests held in San Francisco, South San Francisco, Oakland among other cities.

San Francisco

Hundreds of cars honked through the streets of San Francisco Thursday, all following each other for a caravan protest against the death of George Floyd.

Organizers say the “Caravan for Justice Route” was put together to ensure everyone was socially distant.

The caravan began at the Safeway in the Richmond District — where protesters organized and attached signs to their vehicles.

The caravan honked through Presidio Heights to Marina Boulevard, later making its way south through the Castro then looping back to the Richmond District.

Each vehicle stamped with its own message.

The caravan remained peaceful.

South San Francisco

The death of George Floyd interpreted as a call to action for protesters in South San Francisco.​

Some of them so young they’re not allowed to vote.​

Hundreds hit the streets Thursday, mobilized by a palpable distrust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.​

​The demonstration started outside City Hall.​

Across the street, storefronts were boarded up.​

Business owners feared the the protest would turn violent — but it never did.​

It remained peaceful for the nearly two mile walk to police headquarters.​

Oakland

