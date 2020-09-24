Protests planned throughout Bay Area following Breonna Taylor decision

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Demonstrations are planned Wednesday evening throughout the Bay Area following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.

Today's announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home.



No officers were charged directly in her death. https://t.co/8cfiVu8Ji5 — ACLU (@ACLU) September 23, 2020

Just moments after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision, protesters took to the streets of Louisville. Police ordered protesters to disperse and declared the gathering “unlawful”. Police also threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people didn’t leave.

Now more than 2,000 miles away — the Bay Area is taking a stand.

Santa Clara County

Black Outreach San Jose organized Revenge for Breonna Taylor at 5 p.m. outside of San Jose City Hall.

Bay Area Protests is also holding a protest/vigil at 7:30 p.m. in Sunnyvale.

San Francisco County

Defund SFPD Now organized a protest at the SFPD Mission Station starting at 7 p.m.

Alameda County

Oakland Uprising announced a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest happening at 7 p.m. at Lake Merritt Amphitheater.

Justice For Breonna Taylor

7pm at Lake Merritt Ampitheater #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BnO7PglxOC — Oakland Uprising (@oaklanduprising) September 23, 2020

The City of Oakland released a statement acknowledging that there may be protests this week and that they are prepared to support any activities should they occur.

Hayward Community Coalition and East Bay Resistance are hosting a vigil outside of Hayward City Hall at 7 p.m.

If you know of additional protests happening in support of Breonna Taylor in the Bay Area, please email us at BreakingNews@kron4.com

