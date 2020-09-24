Protests planned throughout Bay Area following Breonna Taylor decision

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Demonstrations are planned Wednesday evening throughout the Bay Area following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.

Just moments after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision, protesters took to the streets of Louisville. Police ordered protesters to disperse and declared the gathering “unlawful”. Police also threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people didn’t leave.

Now more than 2,000 miles away — the Bay Area is taking a stand.

Santa Clara County

Black Outreach San Jose organized Revenge for Breonna Taylor at 5 p.m. outside of San Jose City Hall.

View this post on Instagram

The verdict is out. Only one officer is being charged in the heinous murder of Breonna Taylor. Not a murder charge, but a wanton endangerment charge. 3 counts of wanton endangerment of the NEIGHBORS. None of them are being held responsible for her MURDER within her own home. We marched, we wrote letters, we wrote poems, we passed laws, we voted. They didn’t listen. This ruling is a declaration of war. Today, 9/23/20 at 5pm we will occupy San Jose City Hall indefinitely. It is up to everyone in this country to fight the power that so readily subjugates us. The police departments of the U.S. are a government funded terrorist organization. We don’t negotiate with terrorists. #blackpower #blackpride #breonnataylor #justiceforbreonnataylor #blacklivesmatter #sanjose #nojusticenopeace #gregoryjohnsonjr

A post shared by B.L.A.C.K. Outreach San Jose (@black.outreach.sj) on

Bay Area Protests is also holding a protest/vigil at 7:30 p.m. in Sunnyvale.

San Francisco County

Defund SFPD Now organized a protest at the SFPD Mission Station starting at 7 p.m.

Alameda County

Oakland Uprising announced a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest happening at 7 p.m. at Lake Merritt Amphitheater.

The City of Oakland released a statement acknowledging that there may be protests this week and that they are prepared to support any activities should they occur.

Hayward Community Coalition and East Bay Resistance are hosting a vigil outside of Hayward City Hall at 7 p.m.

If you know of additional protests happening in support of Breonna Taylor in the Bay Area, please email us at BreakingNews@kron4.com

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News