PSPS scheduled for East Bay

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Residents in parts of the East Bay can expect to have their power shutoff this weekend due to a wind event that is forecasted to last through Wednesday.

Lafayette police confirmed that parts of Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette will lose power Sunday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. with power expected to return Wednesday morning due to a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

PSPS events occur to selected areas in response to severe weather in an effort to prevent wildfires, according to the utility company.

Officials have scheduled to increase neighborhood police patrols as well as increase resources for the Contra Cost County Fire Protection District.

Regional East Bay parks will also be closed from Sunday through Monday in what they are calling a “20-year wind event.” The closures include:

Anthony Chabot Regional Park (including Anthony Chabot campground)

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

Lake Chabot Regional Park

Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Roberts Regional Recreation Area

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Tilden Regional Park

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park (including Alvarado Park)

Updated information about the PG&E’s PSPS event can be found at www.pge.com, with preparation tips available at https://www.lovelafayette.org/residents/pg-e-s-public-safety-power-shutoff-psps.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.