SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested two people at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after being dispatched to the area due to a reported fight.

At approximately 7:39p.m. officers were dispatched to the scene and learned that multiple parties were involved in a fight. The officers were informed by witnesses that a female walking away from the scene was in possession of a firearm. Officers reported that they lost sight of the woman for a moment when she walked away, and they believed she placed something underneath a nearby vehicle.

When police searched under the vehicle they found a loaded polymer-80 ‘ghost gun’ hidden within clothing. Officers believe that the gun was originally being held by a male on the scene, who then reportedly passed it to the female in order to conceal it.

Because police believe both people to have been in possession of the firearm they were both arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner. The male and female were later identified by police as Sergio Duque, 31, and Cinthya Hernandez, 30, both of Santa Rosa.