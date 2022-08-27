SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A publicly intoxicated convicted felon was arrested for possession of a loaded, stolen firearm Friday night, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 11:12 p.m. an officer with the SRPD responded to a report of an intoxicated male, Bryant Galvan, on the 300 block of West 3rd Street. The 30-year-old informed the officer he had a firearm in his backpack, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The officer searched Galvan’s backpack and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun. After a record check was conducted, Galvan was found to be a convicted felon and prohibited for possessing firearms or ammunition, according to SRPD.

The officer transported Galvan to a local hospital due to his intoxication level. Galvan attempted to pull away from the officer’s grasp while being escorted to the hospital, police said.

Galvan was medically cleared and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following charges:

– Felon in Possession of a Firearm

– Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition

– Possession of Stolen Property

– Public Intoxication

– Resisting Arrest