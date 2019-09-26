Public power safety shutoff ends in North Bay

CALISTOGA (KRON) – Power has also been restored in Calistoga where several neighborhoods and businesses were in the dark all day.

Lights and A/C slowly started coming back on around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The lights are back on and the store might be open now, but earlier in the day, an Arco Gas Station was a point of frustration for a lot of people passing through the west side of Calistoga, as they dealt with hot temperatures and the public safety power shut off.

Sweat dripping down their backs and frustration on their faces, usual customers of the Calistoga Arco on Foothill Boulevard weren’t pleased to find the doors locked and pumps not working.

“I come here to fill up on gas and have a little respite in my car, and I came here and I can’t get gas for some reason,” Barbara said.

Barbara and her pup Shayna live across the way in a mobile home park.

“PG&E came around, rang all the bells told us it was gonna be off,” Barbara said.

She spent her day checking on neighbors, and counting the hours until power was restored.

“Read a book, laid in bed, I had a fan. I was fanning myself. I really wanted to sit in front of the fridge but then everything would melt,” Barbara said.

A cooling and charging center was set up at the fairgrounds nearby but folks like Laurie Baker set up their own.

“It’s so incredibly hot. I just get in the car and drive around and turn on the AC to cool down,” Baker said.

PG&E crews could be seen driving up and down Foothill Boulevard as they worked to inspect lines and return power to the area.

Though dealing with more than 12 hours of no power is inconvenient, folks like Laurie say it’s much better than the alternative.

“A lot of people are feeling anxious about it but I’d rather have the power shut off than go through a firestorm again,” Baker said.

Last fall, Calistoga was the first city to be hit with one of these public safety power shut off’s.

Mayor Chris Canning says he’s grateful this round did not hit the entire city.