Public Utilities Commission releases report on PG&E violations

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Following up with PG&E and lawmakers after a recent investigation showed the company violated several state regulations with equipment that sparked the Camp Fire.

The utility also faces regulators this week over the massive power shut offs.

PG&E on Tuesday is remaining apologetic for its role in California’s Camp Fire after investigators with the public utilities commission released their report.

The 700 page investigation outlines 12 ways in which the utility violated state regulations, including failures to properly maintain and inspect equipment that sparked the deadliest fire in state history.

Investigators say PG&E had not properly inspected a tower involved in the fire since at least 2001. The company also didn’t document a reason for the delay.

State lawmakers say they aren’t surprised.

Senator Jerry Hill a San Mateo Democrat says, “Hopefully the Butte County District Attorney can use this and it empowers him more to go forward with criminal charges for this behavior.”

A PG&E spokesperson says the company has since made strides on equipment maintenance. Noting it inspected 730,000 structures this year and completed 18 months worth of inspections in a four month span.

This is yet another week under the microscope for the utility which faces regulators on Wednesday. This time to prove why it shouldn’t be punished for the massive power shut offs in October.

Assemblyman James Gallagher says, “I hope the PUC does finally hold their feet to the fire because they certainly haven’t.”

The utility had no comment on the upcoming hearing.

Latest Headlines: