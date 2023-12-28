(BCN) — Marin County residents were warned Thursday of a possible flooding at Stinson Beach after forecasters said there will be severe weather conditions in North Bay areas.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office advised community members to stay alert as high surf and storm surges might flood and damage structures at Stinson Beach.

Residents were urged not to wade or drive through flooded areas.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Coastal North Bay through 3 a.m. Friday.

