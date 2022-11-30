CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of a few days of wet weather in the Bay Area, public works crews in Contra Costa County tended to the roads on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to trouble areas clearing what could be cleared before the storms roll in. “Every year during the winter, loose material comes down the slopes and into our roadside ditch,” said Chris Lau with public works.

Crews focused on an unincorporated county stretch of San Pablo Dam Road. “The concrete ditch is there for draining the roadway as well as the slope. So, whenever slide material comes down, it fills the ditch and reduces the capacity of the ditch,” said Lau.

Historically, mud and landslides in the area have stopped traffic on what is already a windy and narrow thoroughfare. Lau said this is considered routine work during the fall in preparation of winter storms.

“This won’t prevent the slides. We’re just a mitigation effort to reduce the amount of material that could potentially come down,” said Lau. While crews tended to public areas, residents are encouraged to chip in around their homes.

“We know that the leaves are changing colors and falling. So, anything that residents can do to help clear the leaves, preventing it from going into the roadway and ultimately down into our storm drains where they can get clogged up and reduce the capacity of our storm drain systems — anything residents can do to help, that would be great,” said Lau.