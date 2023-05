(KRON)– A family in Fremont is missing their adorable furry friend after a suspected residential burglary in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

A nine-week old Jack Russell terrier puppy is believed to have been taken from a home in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Eggers Drive. Police believe the burglary took place around 12:50 p.m.

The puppy’s name is Keo. He is described as a mostly white dog with a patch of black around his left eye and a black spot on top of his head.