Pursuit of 13-year-old ends in violent crash

LOS ANGELES (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A 13-year-old led police on a dangerous chase before violently crashing into an apartment building in North Hollywood.

Officers believe the boy stole the vehicle and then hit several cars.

The teen then allegedly rammed a work truck into several other vehicles before crashing into the building.

He then reportedly took off running.

Witnesses say officers were able to take him into custody.

“Well we were right here and we just heard the big noise and we came out and when we came out, we seen the truck already in there and then we see the officers with their guns drawn. And then we see the kid coming out. And going you know like I say sitting down and grabbing his head, like he was confused and then he complied with the officer. I don’t know I didn’t hear what the officers were saying but he he was just right there and they they took him,” Alma Ramirez, who lives near crash, said.

No one was seriously hurt.