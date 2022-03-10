SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors unanimously approved a plan to crack down on street vendors selling stolen goods in the Mission.

As KRON4 reported, the legislation would require vendors to show proof of ownership for new and packaged goods, with the exception of food or produce.

The plan also aims to clean and clear the street by targeting the issues involving trash, fires and homelessness.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky spoke with Mission District Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who spearheaded the program and legislation.

Over the last couple years, you may have noticed street vending explode in San Francisco’s Mission District, especially on Mission Street near the 16th and 24th street BART stations.

It’s areas like this that Ronen’s plan aims to target.

“It will create a whole permitting system for street vendors that will require them to prove ownership of any new or packaged goods that they’re selling,” Ronen said. “Unfortunately we know a lot of those goods are stolen and so if there isn’t proof of ownership, those goods can be confiscated by the department of public works, which will be enforcing this permit program.”

The board of supervisors unanimously approved the plan at Tuesday’s board meeting and it is expected to go into effect in about two months.

Ronen emphasizes that this legislation does not apply to food vendors or artists selling their work and is instead meant to prevent stolen goods from being sold.

She says vendors will be able to get information, free permits and fee waivers through local community-based organizations in the Mission that the city made contracts with.

“Our small businesses have barely survived the pandemic and they cannot survive now when the streets are chaotic, when people are selling similar goods at half the cost because they’re stolen and when it’s really impossible to get into the store because the streets are so congested,” Ronen said.

The plan includes a proposal to create an indoor flea market for street vendors, using a vacant storefront to host the market.

In addition, the program would increase trash collection along the mission commercial corridor and give business owners so-called “gravity bins,” to prevent people from going into the trash and creating a mess.

Through the initiative, the fire department would do regular sweeps of homeless encampments to identify items that could cause fires.

“This is our plan to improve things and create a healthy neighborhood for everyone,” Ronen said.