California lawmakers propose new law to end ‘Pink Tax’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a new proposed law that will impact how much women spend on some everyday items compared to men.

“This one costs two and a half dollars more there is no basis for it, other than that’s the pink one,” says Senator Hannah Beth-Jackson.

From teddy bears to tennis shoes, California lawmakers are hoping to put an end to the “pink tax” on items marketed for women and girls.

Senator Hannah Beth-Jackson explains, “42% of the products out there are likely to cost more for women than they do to men.”

The seanator on Tuesday unveiled SB873, which would expand on a state law that already prohibits gender price discrimination for services like dry cleaning.

The new bill makes it illegal in California for retailers to charge customers different prices on the basis of gender for similar products.

“This is long past due,” the senator said.

Also at the Capitol for Tuesday’s announcement, Congresswoman Jackie Spierer, filed a similar legislation at the federal level.

“It’s my hope that measure will be taken up within the next couple of months,” Spierer said.

Lawmakers laid out a table full of examples Tuesday including soccer balls, blankets and razors with price differences from 1-3 dollars for different colors.

Experts say although the price difference can seem small, they say it’s still significant.

Consumer Federation of California Richard Holober says, “Price discrimination exists, it is unfair, it should be illegal.”

The measure is now awaiting a hearing in the senate judiciary committee.

