Questions remain after two rescued from Half Moon Bay plane crash

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — After the dramatic rescue Tuesday night off Half Moon Bay, questions are being raised on social media if it all was a stunt.

Friends were riding two separate planes together when one of the planes started crashing and the other pilot filmed it all on instagram.

The pilot involved, David Lesh, was a professional skier in Denver and currently owns Virtika Outerwear.

All over his instagram page and business page you’ll find crazy, wild stunts.

It has some questioning was this just another performance?

On Tuesday, Lesh’s plane went down with him and a female passenger inside.

The two were flying alongside friends when Lesh says something went wrong with his plane’s engine.

“Just lost all power all of a sudden, I found some particulars of fuel earlier today so my first thought was it was something fuel related?” Lesh said.

As Lesh’s small plane began crashing, his friend in the second plane filmed it all.

Lesh says they made a safe landing with no injuries and were floating in the water and being stung by jellyfish for about 45 minutes before the coast guard rescued him and his passenger.

He managed to film himself while waiting, treading in the water.

But some on social media aren’t buying it.

Lesh is known for his dare-devil personality in the skiing community.

He’s also known for pranks on social media like this one on april fool’s day, saying his plane crashed and he was held hostage by a mexican drug cartel.

“That was coincidental. That was an unbelievable coincidence,” Lesh said.

Lesh says his social media may look extreme or reckless, but he’d never go as far as a plane crash, putting his own life at risk.

“I mean it’d be crazy to wreck a few hundred thousand dollar airplane that I just bought and I spent six months finding and two months pimping out — [that] would be the dumbest thing ever,” he said.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating what happened.

Lesh says his plane was underinsured and he’ll lose money because of this crash.

