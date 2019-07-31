Race for a NL Wild Card Spot: Giants fall to Phillies 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (KRON) – The Phillies beat the Giants 4-2 in game one in a three-game series Tuesday night.

Pitcher Drew Smyly threw seven shutout innings to lead the Phillies past the Giants.

Smyly signed with the Phillies last week on July 21 after opting out of his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Smyly gave up four hits and struck out five.

Pitcher Nick Pivetta came in at the bottom of the sixth, giving up two runs.

Pivetta allowed two solo home runs to Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt in the eighth inning making it 4-2.

Closer Hector Neris came in for the ninth inning and held the Giants to get their first win of the series.

Giants Pitcher Tyler Beede is credited with the loss, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits in just five innings. Beede falls to (3-5) on the season.

The Giants are two and a half games back of the Phillies and three back of the second wild-card spot.

This is the first of seven games in a two week span the teams will go head-to-head in a race for the NL wild card.