(KRON) — The Piedmont Police Department is investigating racist graffiti that was found inside a bathroom at a multi-use park facility. Officers responded to a report of racist graffiti inside the restroom at Linda Beach Playfield on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a social media post from Piedmont PD.

A responding officer photographed the message and interviewed witnesses, the post states. Public Works Department staff also responded and painted over the graffiti.

“The Piedmont Police Department takes such criminal acts seriously and is cognizant of the trauma that can be inflicted on those subjected to viewing racist and hateful messages,” the post states. “We want to remind members of the public to immediately report observations of hateful graffiti to our dispatchers.”

Anyone with information regarding this particular incident is asked to contact Detective Tucker at (510) 420-3013.