Raiders acquire wide receiver Trevor Davis from Packers

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 10: Trevor Davis #11 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and return man Trevor Davis via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders tweeted Thursday morning.

Oakland will send an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Green Bay as part of the trade terms.

The Martinez native and UC Berkeley alum is returning to the Bay Area, this time in silver and black.

Welcome back to the Bay, @Trevor9Davis.



We have acquired WR Trevor Davis via a trade with the Packers: https://t.co/8SgRe9sy4T pic.twitter.com/CMOv65b848 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 19, 2019

Following the 28-10 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 2, the trade came in what seems like a good time for the Raiders.

Raiders go-to return specialist Dwayne Harris is overcoming injuries after being banged up against the Chiefs.

Davis was the Dwayne Harris of the Packers, and now the Raiders have options while they work through injuries.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder has collected 449 yards off of 40 punt returns and 791 yards off 35 kick returns.

On the receiving side of things, Davis has recorded nine receptions for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown.

And — he’s got speed.

Speed ✓

Quickness ✓

More speed ✓



A look at new Raiders WR @Trevor9Davis in action. pic.twitter.com/ZWjuCU6zuB — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 19, 2019

“Welcome back to the Bay,” the Raiders tweeted.

We’ll have to wait and see what Davis will bring to his hometown in what is likely to be the organization’s final year in the Bay.