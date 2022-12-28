LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – When the Las Vegas Raiders take the field on New Year’s Day against the San Francisco 49ers, Jarrett Stidham will be their quarterback.

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched.

Carr, a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014, has started 91 straight games for the Raiders. However, there had been speculation for the past few days that this move was coming after Carr threw three interceptions in Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Mathematically, the Raiders (6-9) can still make the playoffs (though it is a long shot).

Derek Carr has thrown for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. He has also thrown a league-high 14 interceptions.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation.

“Very supportive of the young guys.”