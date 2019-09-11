Raiders confirm first round pick Johnathan Abram on IR, ending his season

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders confirmed Wednesday afternoon rookie safety Johnathan Abram is out for the season after suffering a hit to his shoulder Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Jon Gruden hopes to get Abram healthy as soon as possible.

“We’ll keep him around here, let him learn the defense and we’ll consider this a red shirt year for him. But made some big plays to help us win a football game. He’s a big part of our future.”

Quarterback Derek Carr reflected back to Monday night’s game when he got to talk to the rookie before taking the feild.

“All he was talking about before the game is, ‘I waited my whole life for this,’ ” Carr reflected.

“For him to go out there and hurt it when he did and to continue to play. He said, ‘Yeah, I just started hitting people with my other shoulder.’ And that right there shows you what kind of man he is.”

The quarterback is thankful to have Abram on his team. “He’s a Raider, he’s our Raider. I”ll make sure he’s still a part of this and he feels a part of it.”

Abram has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery this week.

“The hardest thing about those guys if they’re out for the year and on IR is, like you don’t see them. Like, we’re still teammates.,” Carr said.

“We still need those guys around and he still needs to be around as much as he can.”

Carr understands the situation with his teammate and even though he’s praying for a speedy recovery, “It sucks, but you know how this league goes, it’s next man up.”

Abram took to Twitter letting friends, family an fans know, he’s not letting this injury bring him down.

Trying to work towards these blessings but the devil keep interfering, everybody go through something it’s all about perseverance… — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) September 11, 2019

The rookie went on to thank everyone for the outpouring support, “All the love is uplifting.”

Latest Headlines: