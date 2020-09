LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 2020 Raiders have plenty of new additions on defense. Defensive Back Johnathan Abram is happy to get the badly needed help.

Abram missed much of his rookie season with an injury so he is happy to be healthy and get back out on the field. The Raiders begin their new season September 13 on the road at Carolina. Their first game in new Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas is September 21.

This video was provided by the Las Vegas Raiders