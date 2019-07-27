Raiders kick off 2019 training camp

NAPA (KRON) — Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media at the Napa Valley Marriott hotel in Napa on the eve of what will likely be the final training camp in the Bay Area before the team moves to Las Vegas.

For Gruden, that means getting back to the old adage of ‘just winning baby’.

“We’d like to get back to the Oakland Raiders of years past,” Gruden said. “Hopefully our players can learn what it means to be a Raider and the commitment it takes to be an excellent football team.”

Another Raiders tradition — signing controversial free agents that have run afoul of league rules, like offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

Incognito will be serving a suspension when the season begins

“I told you guys point blank that there would be some kind of suspension,” Mayock said. “So we knew about it. We planned for it. I knew the Richie Incognito story for years. There’s some dark moments but there’s an awful lot of bright moments also.”

The player who brought the biggest smile on the GM and head coach is new Raiders wide-receiver Antonio Brown.

“Raider Nation, I’m here in Napa. Make the Raiders great again” Brown said as he flew into Napa in a hot air balloon.

“Did he land? Is he here?” Mayock said.

“Is he okay? That’s all I want to know. I expect a lot more drama from number 84 I really do,” Gruden said.

Perhaps the biggest distraction of the preseason will come courtesy of cameras from HBO’s Hard Knocks series which will be following the team throughout training camp.

“The reason you go to training camp is to get away from all of the distractions,” Mayock said. “Get together, bond, learn your assignments, no distractions, no intrusions. hard knocks is an intrusion but it was handed to us so it is up to us to deal with it.”