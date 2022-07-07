LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders made history Thursday naming Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president, 8 News Now has confirmed. The former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board is the first Black woman to be hired as president of an NFL team.

The move comes with the Raiders hoping to usher in a new culture and image to a front office that has been rocked by allegations of disfunction and mistreatment.

Morgan, who was to be introduced at an afternoon news conference, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in January 2019 as chair of the state Gaming Control Board. She was the first Black to serve as chair of the board after being appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission in April 2018 by then Gov. Brian Sandoval.

She also was an executive for AT&T, responsible for managing the company’s government and community affairs in Nevada. She was the city attorney for North Las Vegas from 2008 to 2016 and served as an athletic commissioner on the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Morgan has a bachelor’s from Nevada-Reno and her juris doctorate from UNLV’s Boyd Law School.

The president position has been vacant since May when allegations first broke of front-office turmoil with the NFL team.

A New York Times story from May said more than a dozen ex-employees, some speaking on the condition of anonymity because they signed agreements that prohibited them from discussing their employment publicly, described several issues, including how people were paid and bungled tax payments over several years.

The story said shortly after the team moved to Las Vegas from Oakland, Calif., it missed a payment for an electric bill that forced power to be cut off in its temporary office.

Before the May story by the Times, longtime team president Marc Badain, who reportedly was close to owner Mark Davis and his father, Al Davis, resigned (July 2021). His successor, Dan Ventrelle, another longtime employee, was fired (May 2022). Executives Ed Villanueva, the chief financial officer, and Araxie Grant, the controller, reportedly resigned in August 2021, just after Badain’s departure.

The Carolina Panthers named Kristi Coleman as team president in February, just the second woman team president in the NFL. The league’s first female team president was Kim Pegula, named to the post by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.