Raiders need Sunday win in hopes for playoff appearance

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (7-8) are still holding onto hope as the team needs multiple things to go their way on Sunday in order to make it to the playoffs.

Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden let reporters know some good news on Monday surrounding injuries from Sunday’s game.

“We’re still in the process of getting information from the trainer. There’s a chance Josh Jacobs could play. Incognito is still questionable. We got really good news on Trayvon Mullen, he’s got a chance to play this week, ” Gruden said.

Reporters followed up by asking Gruden if players who are questionable will play, only if the team is still alive for the playoffs.

“No we’re going to play the best players that are available and try to win the game,” Gruden said. “We don’t have enough bodies to rest players. So, we’re gonna try and win the game, despite of the circumstances.”

In order for Oakland to make it to the playoffs this season, the Raiders, Browns, Ravens, Texans and Colts have to win in Week 17.

Oakland will travel to Denver this weekend to take on the Broncos.

Latest Sports Headlines: