Raiders receiver loses grievance over helmet, not retiring

ALAMEDA – Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.

In an Instagram post Brown says he is looking forward to getting back onto the field. There was no mention of retiring from the NFL, like he said he would do last week if he wasn’t allowed to wear his old helmet.

The arbitrator issued the ruling Monday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league and the players’ union.

Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France.

Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn’t around the team last week when he had a grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.