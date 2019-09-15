Raiders unable to tame Mahomes, fall to Chiefs 28-10

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass over Curtis Riley #35 of the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders were unable to put a stop to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sunday, resulting in a 28-10 loss at the Oakland Coliseum.

What seemed like a good day for the Raiders after an explosive start didn’t end well.

The silver and black put up their only points of the game in the first quarter.

But Kansas City quickly responded.

In the first quarter, Mahomes went 6 of 9 for only 35 yards.

But the reigning NFL MVP finished with 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter alone.

“I tip my hat to him,” Head Coach Jon Gruden said referring to Mahomes in a press conference following the game. “We gotta do a better job next time.”

Following a scoreless second half, the game ended with a final score of 28-10.

Oakland will look to bounce back for week three as they hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22.