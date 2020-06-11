Raiders use social media to encourage fans to register to vote

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The Las Vegas Raiders encouraged fans to register to vote in a tweet sent out on Wednesday.

The organization shared a link to the vote.gov website, where users can input their state and find out how to register.

A drop-down menu allows you to click the state in which you live.

The website gives you the option to start online registration on your state’s election website. It also allows you to find out other ways to register to vote in that state.

By starting your online voter registration, you can register as a new video, update your existing voter registration, cancel your existing voter registration or simply view your existing voter registration.

Click here for more.

Latest News Headlines: