SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the California heat wave fading into the rear view mirror, the Bay Area is enjoying a mild spell with cool temps and sunshine that could give way to showers this weekend.

“As fire season ramps up here in the Bay, my attention is generally focused on when we will see our first off shore wind event,” explained KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “But I have to say, I’m thrilled that my attention is instead being diverted to the possibility of rain coming our way later this weekend.”

With California still in the midst of a historic drought and September and October traditionally the months where we see the greatest danger of wildfires, Grogan says the rain could be beneficial on several levels.

“Not only could we use every drop of rain we can get, because we have ongoing drought issues, but also because any precipitation at this time of year helps us to stave off fire danger,” Grogan said.

When will the rain arrive?

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable’s Thursday forecast says rain is most likely to arrive Sunday and linger into Monday. Grogan is more cautious in her estimation of the timetable.

“The first hints of some rainfall started showing up in the models a day or two ago and when we’re that far out, you really have to be patient and wait for more data to arrive to see what will actually come together,” she said. “The good news is that in the last 24 hours, the models have strengthened their tilt towards rain instead of away from it.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

How much rain will we get?

“How much precipitation we’ll get is still to be determined,” said Grogan. “Early estimates would put urban areas somewhere in the neighborhood of .1” to .25” and at this time of year, that would be significant and hopefully a sign of things to come this winter.”

Grogan says that the forecasts models will become much clearer over the next 12 to 24 hours.

“Needless to say, as we track towards the weekend, I’ll be fine tuning the forecast to get everyone prepared for what looks like a very welcome shower headed our way,” she said.