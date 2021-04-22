Rain Relief: Showers expected across the region this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yesterday was a cool and cloudy one nearer the coast with sunshine and warm weather seen elsewhere in the Bay Area for the afternoon. Today will bring much the same with quite the range of weather to expected into the afternoon.

Coastal spots will stay cool and cloudier with highs only in the 50’s. At the bayshore comfortably cool highs in the 60’s while further inland it will be another warm day in the 70’s under plentiful sunshine and an enjoyable feel.

Looking ahead at the weekend things will be getting cooler and rainfall is finally expected across the region. Showers will likely begin Saturday night with our most widespread of rain through the day on Sunday.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 6:24am. Sunset is at 7:52pm.