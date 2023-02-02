SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Frost advisories and frigid temperatures are expected to give way to rain beginning late on Thursday night. Although the rain might be light to begin with, it could increase overnight and possibly stick around for several days.

“Two storms are heading our way this week that will bring us measurable rainfall,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “Our dry stretch is coming to an end overnight Thursday into Friday when the first of two frontal passages deliver rain.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Thursday night’s rain is expected to carry over into Friday before exiting the region later that morning. However, Grogan warns that rain overnight Thursday into Friday could still have an impact, particularly on the commute.

“The first system will have limited impacts as the bulk of the rain will happen in the overnight hours,” Grogan said. “But I do think our Friday morning commute will be impacted by wet roads as this storm exits the Bay Area.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

With more showers expected to arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning, this week’s rains could also impact weekend plans across the Bay Area.

“Storm number two is expected later Saturday into Sunday,” said Grogan. “So, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, your best bet will be the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday.”

“By late afternoon, early evening we will start to see showers ahead of the second frontal passage,” added Grogan. “Sunday will be showery with clearing later in the day.”

Unlike earlier in the year, when we saw consecutive weeks of rain, this week’s storm pattern is not expected to carry over into the following week.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“Next week, we will start the week with sunshine as high pressure once again dominates our weather pattern,” said Grogan.