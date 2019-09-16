Rain to make Monday morning commute slick

(KRON) Rain returns to the Bay Area forecast late Sunday and early Monday morning.

A few light showers before dawn, with a strong, but brief line of rain and showers expected across the Bay by mid to late morning.

This will cover the commute and involve wet roads, but road flooding is not expected.

KRON4 WEATHER CENTER

In the wake of the Monday showers, things clear out. Much of the week will be sunny, but mild all week.

Highs in the lower 80’s for the Inland Valleys. Minor warming into the following weekend.

You can time the rain out with KRON4’s Interactive Radar.