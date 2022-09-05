GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Raley’s Supermarkets confirmed Monday morning that the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Pilot were killed in a plane crash in Galt on Sunday.

Raley’s Supermarkets identified “long-term team members” Ken Mueller, the Chief Financial Officer of Raley’s, and Richard Conte, 68, the Chief Pilot, as the two men who died in the crash.

“Our organization is deeply saddened and heartbroken,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we are focused on supporting their families, friends and our colleagues.”

The Cosumnes Fire Department said that the plane crashed around 9 a.m. near Christensen Road and Twin Cities Road in Galt.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, the plane crashed into a body of water on an orchard on private property. The Federal Aviation Administration later confirmed that two people were in the time at the time of the crash.

“An investigation is being handled by the regulatory agencies and we expect to learn more in the days and weeks ahead,” the company said in a statement.