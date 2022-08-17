A Rams fan accused of assaulting a 49ers fan in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium earlier this year entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury as a result of the Jan. 30 confrontation that took place during the NFC Championship Game between the rival teams.

“During a confrontation, Cifuentes allegedly knocked the victim out and then fled the area,” officials said shortly after the incident.

The victim, Daniel Luna of Oakland, had to be put into a medically induced coma because of a head injury sustained in the altercation.

Cifuentes pleaded not guilty Wednesday and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.

“Video evidence will confirm that my client did not throw the first punch and was merely responding in order to protect himself and his wife,” defense attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez said in a news release prior to the court appearance.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts commented in February about security video he saw of the confrontation.

That video showed Luna pushing Cifuentes in the back and then turning away before Cifuentes retaliated by pushing Luna in the back and then punching him in the mouth, Butts said.

Cifuentes’ bond remains set at $30,000, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.