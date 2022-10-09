PALO ALTO, Calif, (KRON) — A rape was reported on the campus of Stanford University on Friday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university.

On Friday, Oct. 7 just before 3 p.m., a mandated reporter informed Stanford Department of Public Safety that a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on campus. The victim told the reported that she was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her, dragged her into a basement and raped her.

The victim stated she does not want to give a statement to law enforcement at this time. The crime alert was shared by 6:09 p.m. Friday night, in accordance with the Clery Act, which requires that people on campus are notified when a sexual assault is reported.