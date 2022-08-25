(KRON) — Rapper, Internet personality, and OnlyFans model Danielle Bregoli started a $1.7 million scholarship to fund students in technical and trade schools, according to a press release sent out by the Educapital Foundation. Bregoli, who goes by the stage name Bhad Bhabie, first became famous in 2016 when she said the phrase, “Catch me outside, how ’bout dat,” on Dr. Phil.

The Educapital Foundation is partnering with Bregoli to create the scholarship. The foundation describes itself as “A Nationwide Foundation providing performance-based scholarships to ensure low-income students are equipped for success.”

The scholarship will assist 1,000 students in enrolling in technical and trade schools nationwide. Some subjects that recipients can study include data science, e-commerce, and the business of cannabis.

Each “Bhad Scholarship” recipient will get $1,000 towards their tuition, and 50 students will be awarded $10,000 in “start-up capital” to help start their own businesses after graduating, the Educapital Foundation said. Bregoli will also handpick students to get a full-ride scholarship from a fund of $200,000.

“While developing this scholarship program, it was great collaborating with Educapital’s Aisha Rodriguez & Dr. Brenita Mitchell, both amazing women giving amazing opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” she said. “We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses. I can’t wait to see what these young hustlers do.”

After her Dr. Phil clip garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube, Bregoli has parlayed the catchphrase into celebrity, racking up more than 16 million followers on Instagram, placing three songs on the Billboard Top 100, and claiming to make millions from an OnlyFans account.

Applicants for the Bhad Scholarship must be at least 14 years old. To apply, click HERE.