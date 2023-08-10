(KRON) — Lil Tay is not dead, according to a report in TMZ. Reports had emerged earlier this week that the rapper and social media influencer had died, along with her brother. However, speaking to TMZ, Tay said, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive.”

According to the report, Tay claimed her Instagram account had been “compromised” and used to spread “jarring information” regarding her and her brother’s supposed deaths.

“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Tay told TMZ. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones al while trying to sort out this mess.”

Prior to the TMZ report, Tay’s father and former manager refused to confirm her death, according to Insider.