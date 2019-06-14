Live Now
Raptors beat Warriors to win first NBA title

News

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry walks on the court during a timeout in the second quarter of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title, beating Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6.

