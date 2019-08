(CNN) — A rare dime sold just sold for more than $1 million.

It’s an 1894-S barber dime, one of only 24 ever made.

Only nine are known to still exist today.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says the coin sold at the auction last week for $1.32 million.

Dell Loy Hansen, the owner of the Real Salt Lake MLS team and an avid coin-collector was the winning bidder.

Another 1894-S dime sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer for almost $2 million.