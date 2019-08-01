Rare ‘Harry Potter’ book with typos sells for $34,500

(CNN) — An old library book that cost less than $2 just pulled some magic only Harry Potter could summon.

That’s because it is a Harry Potter book.

A first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” sold for $34,500 Thursday.

But there’s a catch, this book includes two typos and one mistake.

It’s one of only 500 to exist.

Other first editions of the same book have gone for more.

But more than 30 grand for a book that cost a couple bucks, typos and all, isn’t too bad.

Apparently the book had just been sitting half-forgotten in a closet until its owner realized she might be able to sell it to pay for a new bathroom.

She met up with a rare books experts who confirmed it was the real deal and a private collector in the UK snatched it up faster than you can say “expelliarmus.”

In case you’re wondering what the mistakes are:

“One wand” is listed twice in an equipment list on page 53.

Also, the word philosopher is misspelled on the back cover.

On the copyright page, rowling is identified as “Joanne,” instead of by her initials “J.K.”

