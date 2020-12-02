Rare Pokémon card could sell for record-breaking $500K in auction

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old Pokémon card could sell for half a million dollars, making it the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold.

The opening bid for the 1st Edition #4 “Charizard” card started at $50K on Goldin Auctions and is currently at $150K 10 days ahead of the auction.

Experts say this card could easily easily double the record for a Pokémon card, previously set at $250,000.

The Pokémon “Charizard” card has been a fan favorite for decades. Many are comparing its value to the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card.