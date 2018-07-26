READ: Anne Hathaway’s message for white people after brutal killing of Nia Wilson

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is speaking up about race after the killing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART Station.
Hathaway posted a heavy message, clearly directed at the white population.
“White people, including me, including you,” she writes, “must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS.”
Nia Wilson was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack Sunday that Hathaway describes in her post as cold-blooded murder.
“She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man,” she wrote.
Here is the entire post:
The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man. White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx Note: the comments for this post are closed. #blacklivesmatter #antiracist #noexcuse #sayhername #earntherighttosayhername
Hathaway has been active in speaking up on several other social issues such as gender equality, the #MeToo movement, and migrant families being separated at the US – Mexico border.