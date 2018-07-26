READ: Anne Hathaway’s message for white people after brutal killing of Nia Wilson

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 05: Anne Hathaway attends the “Ocean’s 8” World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is speaking up about race after the killing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART Station.

Hathaway posted a heavy message, clearly directed at the white population.

“White people, including me, including you,” she writes, “must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS.”

Nia Wilson was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack Sunday that Hathaway describes in her post as cold-blooded murder.

“She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man,” she wrote.

Here is the entire post:

Hathaway has been active in speaking up on several other social issues such as gender equality, the #MeToo movement, and migrant families being separated at the US – Mexico border.

