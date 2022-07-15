(KRON) — As California’s wildfire season begins, CAL FIRE has recommended that residents create “go bags” and take other steps to be prepared in the event of wildfire evacuations.

CAL FIRE separates these steps into three categories: ready, set and go.

To get ready, CAL FIRE recommends preparing your home with ignition-resistant materials and removing dead plants surrounding your home to create a 100-foot buffer zone.

To get set, families should develop a wildfire action plan, communication plan and emergency supply kits, according to CAL FIRE.

An emergency “go bag” is stocked with essentials that will be integral when evacuating a fire.

CAL FIRE’s “go bag” essentials list includes:

A three-day supply of non-perishable food

three gallons of water

a map labelled with at least two possible evacuation routes

face masks

prescriptions

glasses or contact lenses

a first aid kit

a flashlight

an extra set of clothes

a battery-powered radio with extra batteries

copies of important documents such as birth certificates

sanitation supplies and extra car keys

credit cards, traveler’s checks or cash.

These “go bags” should also contain toiletries such as toilet paper, feminine products, toothbrush and deodorant.

Families should ensure that they pack a “go bag” and enough food and water for each person. Ensure that there is food and water packed for any pets as well.

KRON On is streaming news live now

These items can be kept in a backpack or other container, and food and water are best stored in an easily-carried tub or chest on wheels. Any items should be light enough to lift into a vehicle.

If there is enough time during an evacuation, CAL FIRE also recommends taking valuables, family photos, irreplaceable items, personal computer information on hard drives and electronic chargers.

CAL FIRE also recommends that people store a flashlight and pair of shoes near their beds in case of an emergency in the middle of the night.

Wildfire action plans should include where to meet during an unexpected evacuation, where to stay in case of an evacuation and special evacuation plans for pets or livestock animals. CAL FIRE also recommends creating a list of emergency contacts.

After getting ready and set, it is time to go — cover up against heat and embers, cover your nose and mouth and take your pets with you. Follow the directions of fire officials who will determine which areas will be evacuated, and leave as early as advised.