CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 10-acre gated estate in Alamo is listed at over $17 million. The property located at 322 Lark Lane is being offered at $17,750,000.

The property has three houses: main house, carriage house, and tennis house, according to Lake Ridge Estate’s website.

The main house is over 9,000 square feet with six bedrooms, six full bathroom, three half bathrooms, and a four-car garage. The carriage house is roughly 900 square feet with one bedroom, one full and half bathroom, a full kitchen, and a nine-car garage. The tennis house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a tennis court with a basketball hoop outside of it.

Other features of the property include garage space for 14 cars, a 500-bottle wine cellar, and closet storage for 200 handbags and 200 pairs of shoes. Pictures show there is a home theater, a gym, and swimming pool at the property.

Alamo is a census-designated placed in Contra Costa County located between Walnut Creek and Danville. It is roughly 30 miles east of San Francisco and 20 miles from Oakland.

For more information about the listing, check out their website.