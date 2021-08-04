’80s inspired’ Bay Area mansion on the market for $15M

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – Talk about a dream house!

Visible from Highway 1 along the San Mateo County coast is a rare estate of nearly 20 acres.

800 El Granada Boulevard was built in the 80s, purchased by another family in the 90s, and now it can be yours for $15 million.

Judging by the outside, you can just tell that all kinds of surprises await inside.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by a three-story chandelier of 3,000 blue-centered clear crystals.

The chandelier reflects on this fish-shaped indoor swimming pool.

Red-carpet stairs & an open glass elevator connect the floors.

This circular dining table turns, allowing everyone views of the Pacific Ocean.

There are 9 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.

Each room has its own personality, highlighting a funky 80s color palette.

The best part about this estate is that it’s fully surrounded by a protected forest.

When the current sellers bought the land, they donated 462 acres to Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit that protects open space on the Peninsula.