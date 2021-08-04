’80s inspired’ Bay Area mansion on the market for $15M

Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – Talk about a dream house!

Visible from Highway 1 along the San Mateo County coast is a rare estate of nearly 20 acres.

800 El Granada Boulevard was built in the 80s, purchased by another family in the 90s, and now it can be yours for $15 million.

Curt Walton

Judging by the outside, you can just tell that all kinds of surprises await inside.

Curt Walton

Upon entering, you’re greeted by a three-story chandelier of 3,000 blue-centered clear crystals.

Curt Walton

The chandelier reflects on this fish-shaped indoor swimming pool.

Curt Walton

Red-carpet stairs & an open glass elevator connect the floors.

Curt Walton

This circular dining table turns, allowing everyone views of the Pacific Ocean.

Curt Walton

There are 9 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.

Curt Walton

Each room has its own personality, highlighting a funky 80s color palette.

Curt Walton

The best part about this estate is that it’s fully surrounded by a protected forest.

When the current sellers bought the land, they donated 462 acres to Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit that protects open space on the Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News