$850K Bay Area home damaged by fire off the market in 3 days

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A burning hot property was taken off the market in just three days after receiving several offers above the $850,000 asking price in Contra Costa County.

254 Tamarisk Dr in Walnut Creek, California has four beds, two baths and… no, that is not an open-air living room:

254 Tamarisk Dr,

Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)

The 2,395 square foot home was severely damaged in a house fire, with only a foundation and brick chimney left standing on one side of the house, as seen above.

It’s marketed as a fixer-upper on the listing, and realtor Melinda Byrne says it’s a unique one because it’s already been stripped down.

“You don’t have the guess work on what’s behind the walls and there is no need to break into walls to reconfigure the floorplan,” Byrne tells KRON4. It is a lot of work, but, “chances are this home will have more bells and whistles than any other home in the neighborhood when it’s completed.”

Byrne adds that she was confident the $850,000 asking price was a good starting point – and she was right.

“Everyone seems shocked by the price, but this home is not burned to the ground. It’s a great property to redo,” Byrne said.

It was only on the market for three days and came with eight cash offers. She said the investor has a good profit margin with the final price. They expect to close early next week.

254 Tamarisk Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (Credit: Melinda Byrne, Key Realty)

The house is on a 0.32 acre lot with a pool.

“Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination,” the Redfin listing says.

The median price for a comparable home that is move-in ready in the same market is about $1,329,000, according to Byrne’s own market report for the 94598 zip code.