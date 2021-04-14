A log cabin in Oakland for $575K? There’s a catch

(NEXSTAR) – The average home in Oakland, California costs about $866,000, according to Zillow, which is all the more reason that 7135 Pinehaven Rd. is getting attention.

The 25,000-sq.-ft. property costs only $575,000.

The property features a log cabin built in the 1890s that overlooks a sloping, tree-lined lot.

7135 Pinehaven Rd. in Oakland is for sale for $575,000. (Courtesy photo)

But there’s a catch: The cabin is currently uninhabitable. With some TLC, it’s possible it could be brought back to its 1890s grandeur, but in all likelihood, it’s a teardown.

“It’s a cool property, but not in great shape,” said listing agent Nick Flageollet. “The terrain is sliding out from under the foundation.”

But, Flageollet acknowledged, “It’s very unique. I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like this or even this old in this area.”

For someone with a knack for renovation, the property is promising. It sits in the Forestland neighborhood of Oakland, near bustling Rockridge, and is close to nature and hiking trails.

You can view the listing here.