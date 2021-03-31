April 2021: San Francisco rents remain most expensive

San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) – A lot has changed this year due to the pandemic, but one thing has remained: San Francisco rent prices are the most expensive across the country.

That’s according to Zumper’s National Rent Report for April 2021.

San Jose and Oakland also made the list as 3rd and 6th most expensive for 1-bedroom median rent prices.

Zillow

The median 1-bedroom price in San Francisco has, however, decreased by 24.3% since last year.

There was, however, no change in price compared to Zillow’s March report.

A 1-bedroom apartment in the city is currently listed for $2,650 and 2-bedrooms are listed for $3,500.

“A question for the future is if rent prices will return to pre-pandemic levels, and if so, how fast? Despite slowdowns, destination cities are still around 10-15% more expensive than a year ago, while expensive urban markets are at a discount between 15-20%,” according to Zumper.